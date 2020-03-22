Police on scene at garage fire in south Edmonton
Published Sunday, March 22, 2020 5:00PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, March 22, 2020 5:17PM MDT
A garage was destroyed by fire on Mar. 22. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Crews are on scene at a garage fire in the area of 106 Street and 60A Avenue.
The call came in around 3 p.m.
Firefighters found a detached garage with smoke coming from it when they arrived.
The fire was declared under control by 3:20 p.m. and out by 4:20 p.m.
There are no reports of injuries.
Police have closed off the alley where the garage is located.
