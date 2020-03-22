EDMONTON -- Crews are on scene at a garage fire in the area of 106 Street and 60A Avenue.

The call came in around 3 p.m.

Firefighters found a detached garage with smoke coming from it when they arrived.

The fire was declared under control by 3:20 p.m. and out by 4:20 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police have closed off the alley where the garage is located.