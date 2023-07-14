Police, province investigating 'deliberately set' wildfires near Lac La Biche

Mounties and Alberta Wildfire are investigating several suspicious wildfires that happened between April 22 and May 22 along Highway 881 between Anzac, Alta., and Lac La Biche.

Investigators say the fires were deliberately set.

Police say the fires were all contained without the loss of any structures in the area.

Anyone with information about fires is asked to call their local RCMP detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Lac La Biche is about 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.