EDMONTON
    • Police recover $100K in drones, accessories stolen from Fort Saskatchewan

    A 28-year-old man from Edmonton has been arrested and accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of drones and drone accessories.

    It started when Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to two businesses on 88 Avenue in that city Tuesday morning for a report of commercial break and enters.

    "An officer with Strathcona County RCMP located both vehicles, however they fled from the traffic stop," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a Wednesday news release.

    "Officers were able to identify the vehicles used and linked one of them to an address in Edmonton."

    RCMP and an Edmonton Police Service tactical team executed a search warrant at the residence on Kiniski Crescent in Edmonton and say officers recovered the stolen drones.

    The accused is facing six charges including break and enter and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

    He has been released from custody and is set to appear in a Fort Saskatchewan court on Thursday.

    Police continued to search for other suspects but did not provide a number or any descriptions.

