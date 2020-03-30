EDMONTON -- Police have identified a person of interest in connection with the death of a man who was fatally shot in a Chinatown alley earlier this month.

Kirk Dallas Powder Taylor, 42, was found in an alley near 106A Avenue and 97 Street on Monday, March 9, just before 5 p.m.

He died in hospital a short while later.

His death was deemed a homicide. Investigators have been searching for surveillance or CCTV footage of the alley where it happened.

On Monday, they released an image of a person carrying a backpack near the alley around the same time Taylor was shot.

"Homicide investigators are looking to identify and speak with the person seen in the surveillance image," Edmonton police said.

The person appears to be wearing a black baseball cap and black sweater with a white logo on it, as well as black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.