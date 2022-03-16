Police release video of suspect vehicle in Abdullah Shah death investigation
Edmonton police are pleading with the community to send them photos or videos to help identify the suspect vehicle in the death of Abdullah Shah Sunday night.
Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, died in hospital after a shooting outside his home at 374 Heath Rd in Riverbend just before 10 p.m. His death is expected to be confirmed a homicide, police said.
"Our investigation has determined Mr. Shah was returning home alone and was in his vehicle in his driveway when he was ambushed by a suspect or suspects and shot repeatedly," Det. Jared Buhler told media Wednesday afternoon.
"We've been provided with surveillance video which captures the suspect vehicle prior to the shooting, which is believed to be a medium-sized SUV."
After the shooting, police say the medium-grey vehicle drove away "at a high rate of speed" and turned south on Riverbend Road toward Terwillegar Drive. From there, it may have continued east on 23 Avenue or north or south on Terwillegar Drive.
Police are asking for security or dash cam footage from this area between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
"We're in the process of confirming the make and model of the suspect vehicle," Buhler said.
"We're confident that that is the suspect vehicle."
The detective also clarified the Toyota 4Runner previously mentioned by police was a witness and not involved in the shooting.
Investigators believe the suspect or suspects were watching Shah's home from Haddow Crescent off Riverbend Road before the shooting.
Credit: EPS
Credit: EPS
Anyone who may have spotted the suspect vehicle is encouraged to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
"I'm happy to crowdsource this at this point and rely on the community to bring video to us," Buhler said.
'BRAZEN AND TARGETED SHOOTING'
A resident told CTV News he heard 10 to 15 shots that night. Bullet holes were visible in the home, garage and a vehicle parked in the address' driveway the next day.
"This was a brazen and targeted shooting in a residential area which placed the community at significant risk," Det. Buhler said, but he could not confirm how many shots were fired or what type of weapons were used.
There were family members in Shah's home at the time of the shooting, he confirmed, but no one else was injured.
"There was high potential for injury; fortunately there was not. We're obviously concerned. You're well aware that this is the second serious shooting in about 48 hours in Edmonton," Buhler said.
"It's pretty clear to us that firearms are becoming an increasing concern in Edmonton. It's only a matter of time until innocents are hurt, severely hurt or killed."
CRIMINAL RECORD
Shah, 59, was the subject of police and public scrutiny for years after owning dozens of inner-city rental properties that were the subject of a number of raids and search warrants.
In 2019, EPS and Canada Revenue Agency officials executed search warrants at multiple addresses in Edmonton in relation to a six-month investigation into a “group of property owners that has allegedly been operating as a criminal organization.” No charges stemming from the searches were announced, but Shah was named a person of interest.
His criminal record stems back to 1983, including pleading guilty to 54 counts of fraud in a $30-million mortgage fraud case in 2008. More recently, Shah was charged in connection to a drug bust that seized nearly $100,000 worth of methamphetamine and pills in March 2016. Those charges were dropped in 2018.
Shah survived being shot at his office in August and he was due in court in June for trafficking charges.
"We're treating this investigation as we would any other homicide. Obviously, the community, the media are well aware of Mr. Shah's profile. We're aware of Mr. Shah's profile, but at present our investigation is focused on collecting any perishable evidence and the immediate tasks that surround any homicide investigation," Buhler said.
"In due course, if required, we'll look at the bigger picture, but for the time being we have more than enough work to do to keep us busy."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
'Heartbreaking decisions' had to be made in Canada's response to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada has had to make 'heartbreaking decisions' when confronted with images of bombed hospitals and schools in Ukraine, civilian casualties and the Ukrainian president's passionate plea for a no-fly zone over his war-ravaged country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair
Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Polling shows Russia-Ukraine war a 'reset' for Liberals: Nanos
Nanos Research findings show the war in Ukraine has changed the channel for the Liberals, acting as a 'reset' in the minds of Canadians following the COVID-19 pandemic and the so-called Freedom Convoy.
Cruises set to return to Canadian ports for first time since start of pandemic
Cruise ships are set to return to Canada's ports next month for the first time since 2020, with rules requiring vaccination still in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
CRTC bans Russian state-run broadcaster RT from Canadian airwaves
Canadian broadcasters are no longer allowed to distribute Russia's state-run broadcaster, RT, after the federal regulator found the programming has targeted Ukrainians during the ongoing Russian invasion.
Trump Jr. suggests sending father to NATO talks over Biden
Donald Trump Jr. is proposing that the United States send his father to Belgium for scheduled NATO talks instead of current U.S. President Joe Biden.
Diabetes and COVID-19: Scientists explore potential connection
Emerging evidence shows that the coronavirus can attack insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, a process that might trigger at least temporary diabetes in susceptible people.
Calgary
-
New charges laid against Coutts border blockade protesters
Alberta RCMP have announced new charges against two people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts last month.
-
Calgary police implores protesters to 'stay away' from the Beltline on Saturday
Calgary police issued a plea Wednesday, asking anyone planning on protesting in the Beltline this weekend to instead "stay away."
-
Brian Jean targets Jason Kenney, rallying member votes for UCP leadership after byelection victory
Brian Jean is one step closer towards achieving his goal of dethroning Premier Jason Kenney as leader of the UCP after a commanding byelection victory Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Why the impaired cannabis charge laid in a Saskatoon girl's death could be challenged in court
A criminal defence lawyer says measuring the level of THC in blood to determine guilt could be challenged in court.
-
Sask. adds to wildfire aviation fleet with new plane
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is planning on ramping up its wildfire fighting efforts by adding to its aviation fleet.
-
'An incredible feeling': Prince Albert Paralympic medalist reflects on Beijing Games
On Monday, Brittany Hudak from Prince Albert returned to Canada after competing in six para nordic ski events at the Beijing Paralympic Games, winning two bronze medals.
Regina
-
First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons approved for development in east Regina
Regina city council voted in favour of a first-of-its-kind, sustainable Tim Hortons to be built in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.
-
Sask. premier petitions federal government to designate rail workers as essential as strike looms
Saskatchewan's premier is petitioning the federal government to classify rail workers as an essential service in light of the looming Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway strike.
-
Sask. adds to wildfire aviation fleet with new plane
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is planning on ramping up its wildfire fighting efforts by adding to its aviation fleet.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia government added to lawsuit over deaths at Halifax long-term care home
The province of Nova Scotia has been added as a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit against a long-term care facility in Halifax where 53 people died from COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
-
N.S. government biologist recommends removing bird feeders to stop avian flu spread
Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources is recommending that people in the province take down their bird feeders to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza.
-
CUPE NB files complaint after thousands of government workers have yet to receive retro pay
The Canadian Union of Public Employees has filed a complaint with the New Brunswick Labour and Employment Board after about 4,100 workers have not received retroactive pay following an agreement struck between the union and government in November 2021.
Toronto
-
Ontario arborist dies following incident involving wood chipper, witness says
An investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident involving an arborist in Ontario on Wednesday.
-
Doug Ford's approval rating drops to 37 per cent, poll finds
Premier Doug Ford's approval rating has dropped to its lowest point in two years, with June's provincial election now just months away.
-
Ontario man arrested in violent sexual assault cold cases dating back to 2013
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with two violent sexual assault cold cases dating back to 2013 in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old Montreal girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation
A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end on Monday will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's fit to stand trial.
-
Bill to end Quebec's state of emergency met with skepticism
Opposition parties have been demanding an end to the state of emergency for months, calling it an abuse of power by the government.
-
Quebec proposes law to ban pet declawing and other non-therapeutic animal surgeries: SPCA
The Quebec government is set to introduce legislation banning the practice of declawing pets, as well as other non-therapeutic surgeries.
Ottawa
-
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Ottawa police cruiser involved in collision in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a marked police car was involved in a collision at the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Stewart Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Masks will still be mandatory at Algonquin College, Carleton and uOttawa
Masks will still be mandatory on post-secondary campuses in Ottawa next week, after Ontario lifts mask requirements for elementary and secondary schools.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo council repeals face covering bylaws
The future of Waterloo Region’s face covering bylaws will be decided at a meeting on Wednesday night.
-
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region Wednesday; 14 in hospital
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sides to return to bargaining as college strike deadline looms Friday
The two sides trying to negotiate a new contract for college faculty in Ontario will meet virtually Thursday with a Ministry of Labour mediator.
-
Sault's Team Jacobs announce end of curling partnership
Sault Ste. Marie's Team Jacobs, led by Brad Jacobs, announced Wednesday they are splitting up.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl attacked by unknown man on her way to school: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.
-
'Time of transition': Roussin looks back on pandemic and what is next in Manitoba
No matter if Manitobans agreed with the restrictions and handling of the pandemic, Dr Brent Roussin said the past two years has been hard on everyone. The chief provincial public health officer reflected over the past two years and also touched on how the province plans to move forward.
-
Former Winnipeg CAO accepted bribe and breached fiduciary duties, rules judge
A judge has ruled that a former Winnipeg CAO Phil Sheegl accepted a $327,000 bribe from the contractor involved with the construction of the city’s police headquarters.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Aquatic Centre closed after section of building crashes to the ground
The Vancouver Aquatic Centre has been temporarily closed after a piece of the building came crashing to the ground Tuesday night.
-
Lifetime teaching ban for B.C. man convicted of sexual assault
A high school teacher from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been banned from teaching for life after pleading guilty to sexual assault.
-
3 arrested, $220K seized from illegal gambling house in Vancouver, police say
A multi-year investigation into alleged illegal gambling at a Vancouver home has led to charges, according to provincial organized crime investigators.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. provincial data shows 23,000 people experienced homelessness in 2019
British Columbia's housing minister says a new method for collecting data on homelessness is the first of its kind in Canada and will help the province tackle the issue.
-
Another dog killed by wolves in Sooke, B.C.
A pet dog living in the East Sooke area was killed by a wolf or wolves this week, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirmed Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Update coming from Health Ministry
B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.