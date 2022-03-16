Police release video of suspect vehicle in Abdullah Shah death investigation

Edmonton police are pleading with the community to send them photos or videos to help identify the suspect vehicle in the death of Abdullah Shah Sunday night.

Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, died in hospital after a shooting outside his home at 374 Heath Rd in Riverbend just before 10 p.m. His death is expected to be confirmed a homicide, police said.

"Our investigation has determined Mr. Shah was returning home alone and was in his vehicle in his driveway when he was ambushed by a suspect or suspects and shot repeatedly," Det. Jared Buhler told media Wednesday afternoon.

"We've been provided with surveillance video which captures the suspect vehicle prior to the shooting, which is believed to be a medium-sized SUV."

After the shooting, police say the medium-grey vehicle drove away "at a high rate of speed" and turned south on Riverbend Road toward Terwillegar Drive. From there, it may have continued east on 23 Avenue or north or south on Terwillegar Drive.

Police are asking for security or dash cam footage from this area between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

"We're in the process of confirming the make and model of the suspect vehicle," Buhler said.

"We're confident that that is the suspect vehicle."

The detective also clarified the Toyota 4Runner previously mentioned by police was a witness and not involved in the shooting.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects were watching Shah's home from Haddow Crescent off Riverbend Road before the shooting.

Credit: EPS

Credit: EPS

Anyone who may have spotted the suspect vehicle is encouraged to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"I'm happy to crowdsource this at this point and rely on the community to bring video to us," Buhler said.

'BRAZEN AND TARGETED SHOOTING'

A resident told CTV News he heard 10 to 15 shots that night. Bullet holes were visible in the home, garage and a vehicle parked in the address' driveway the next day.

"This was a brazen and targeted shooting in a residential area which placed the community at significant risk," Det. Buhler said, but he could not confirm how many shots were fired or what type of weapons were used.

There were family members in Shah's home at the time of the shooting, he confirmed, but no one else was injured.

"There was high potential for injury; fortunately there was not. We're obviously concerned. You're well aware that this is the second serious shooting in about 48 hours in Edmonton," Buhler said.

"It's pretty clear to us that firearms are becoming an increasing concern in Edmonton. It's only a matter of time until innocents are hurt, severely hurt or killed."

CRIMINAL RECORD

Shah, 59, was the subject of police and public scrutiny for years after owning dozens of inner-city rental properties that were the subject of a number of raids and search warrants.

In 2019, EPS and Canada Revenue Agency officials executed search warrants at multiple addresses in Edmonton in relation to a six-month investigation into a “group of property owners that has allegedly been operating as a criminal organization.” No charges stemming from the searches were announced, but Shah was named a person of interest.

His criminal record stems back to 1983, including pleading guilty to 54 counts of fraud in a $30-million mortgage fraud case in 2008. More recently, Shah was charged in connection to a drug bust that seized nearly $100,000 worth of methamphetamine and pills in March 2016. Those charges were dropped in 2018.

Shah survived being shot at his office in August and he was due in court in June for trafficking charges.

"We're treating this investigation as we would any other homicide. Obviously, the community, the media are well aware of Mr. Shah's profile. We're aware of Mr. Shah's profile, but at present our investigation is focused on collecting any perishable evidence and the immediate tasks that surround any homicide investigation," Buhler said.

"In due course, if required, we'll look at the bigger picture, but for the time being we have more than enough work to do to keep us busy."