Police search for 2 men after assault outside grocery store

Police say these men are responsible for an assault outside a north Edmonton grocery store on Feb. 8, 2023. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Police say these men are responsible for an assault outside a north Edmonton grocery store on Feb. 8, 2023. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island