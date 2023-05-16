Police search for 2 men after assault outside grocery store

Police are searching for two men who assaulted a Good Samaritan after a robbery in February.

On the morning of Feb. 8, the two men went into a grocery store at Castle Downs Road and 153 Avenue and left with a cart full of groceries without paying.

They were chased out of the store, and when a bystander intervened, police say the two men assaulted him.

The victim suffered significant but non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

The first man is described as between 20 and 25 years old with dark medium length hair, some dark facial hair, wearing grey sweatpants, black shoes, and a black quilted diamond patterned jacket.

The second man is described as between 20 and 25 years old with dark hair, average height, wearing dark pants, a black hoodie, and a camouflage jacket over top.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.