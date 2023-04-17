Police searching for man after 'indecent act' in Leduc

Police are looking for a male they say was involved in an indecent act in Leduc earlier this month.

On April 1, police received a report that a man driving a vehicle in the area of 45 Avenue and 51 Street stopped to ask a woman for directions between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The woman reported the man was performing an indecent act, so she called police.

Officers searched for the man, but were not able to locate him.

He is described as in his mid 20s in age, with a light complexion, red hair, and may have had a red beard.

He was wearing grey shorts and a t-shirt.

The vehicle is described as a dirty, older model black vehicle, with unknown licence plate.

A composite sketch of the man has been released by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.