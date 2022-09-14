Police searching for shooter after shots fired in High Level

One person was taken to hospital after shots were fired outside an apartment in High Level in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to 100 Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

A 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.

He is expected to recover.

Police say the shooter is a man with a dark complexion. He was wearing a blue hoodie, light coloured pants, and shoes.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call High Level RCMP at 780-926-2226 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

High Level is about 740 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.