Police searching for silver car after central Edmonton hit-and-run crash injures skateboarder

A woman on a skateboard was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Edmonton Thursday night.

The 24-year-old was skateboarding north on 96 Street at around 9 p.m. when she was struck by a car heading east on 115 Avenue.

The driver did not stop and continued east, the Edmonton Police Service said.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical but stable condition as of Friday.

The vehicle is described as a silver car and there is no description of the driver, EPS said.

Police are asking Edmontonians for dash cam or security footage in that area between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.