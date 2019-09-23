A woman who police say stole a vehicle and purse from a St. Albert home early Friday morning was caught on camera using a stolen credit card.

The thief entered a Jensen Lakes home through an unlocked door at approximately 2:45 a.m., took a purse and vehicle keys from the kitchen, and drove away in a minivan with licence plate BHR0071, RCMP said.

The woman paid with stolen credit cards at a number of locations in Edmonton on Friday, police said.

She is white and in her early to mid-20s, has dark hair and was wearing a dark hoodie, white t-shirt, dark leggings and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.