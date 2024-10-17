EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police seek witnesses of daytime bicycle robbery on major road that sent man to hospital

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    Edmonton police are looking for any witnesses or video footage of a robbery that put a man in the hospital last month.

    On Sept. 20, officers from the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) went to the scene of an alleged robbery at 63 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard at 1:30 p.m.

    Police said in a Thursday media release a 59-year-old man was riding a bike heading eastbound on 63 Avenue under the train bridge east of Gateway Boulevard.

    Another man on foot reportedly pushed the cyclist into the road, where he stole the victim's bike and fled the scene heading west.

    Bystanders stopped to help the injured man and called 9-1-1. Paramedics took the victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said they were told on Oct. 8 that the man's injuries were "more serious than originally thought and may have long-term impacts." He has since been released from hospital.

    EPS are looking for a white man in his 20s. He was carrying a brown backpack. The bike he stole is a spray-painted black Trek bike that was originally silver. It is equipped with a suspension fork on the front with wire baskets on the front and back.

    Anyone with information or video footage of the robbery is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 from a mobile.

    To submit an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip using the P3 Tips tool.  

