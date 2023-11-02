Police seize $1.8M in cocaine in largest bust in EPS history

The Edmonton Police Service has seized $1.8 million in cocaine in what is being called the biggest single seizure in its history.

In September, the Gang Suppression Team began investigating a 40-year-old man who was believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

On Oct. 27, police pulled him over and found 40.5 kg of cocaine in his vehicle, EPS said.

The man was arrested.

Randhir Singh Gill has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.

"This 40.5 kg seizure was the largest single-location seizure of cocaine in Edmonton Police Service history," Insp. Lance Parker told reporters at a news conference on Thursday morning.

"Although an arrest has been made in this file, the investigation into the source of the drugs has not concluded. We are continuing to work with our law enforcement partners both in Canada and in the United States as we attempt to determine the source of these illicit drugs."

Police say Gill did not act alone.

"We won't reveal too much intelligence on the individual and his ties to organized crime, but typically, when you're looking at this type of level of drug seizure, organized crime is involved," said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart.

Police don't know for certain where the drugs were supposed to end up, but Parker said some of them were likely headed to other communities.

"We are the gateway to the north. So with that travel goes along our drug trade. So I would suggest that this was not all destined for the city of Edmonton but could have been destined for smaller communities."

The second largest seizure of cocaine in EPS history was a 28 kg seizure in August 2013.