The Alberta Serious Investigation Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rocky Mountain House Thursday night.

Mounties were called to a rural residence around 6 p.m. for reports that a man had threatened to kill someone he had previously assaulted.

The first officer on scene was allegedly confronted by the man, causing the officer to shoot at him.

The 50-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

None of the officers were injured.

Highway 11a was closed in both directions one kilometre west of Rocky Mountain House because of the investigation.

ASIRT is called in to investigate any time an Alberta police officer is involved in a use of force.

Rocky Mountain House is 82 kilometres west of Red Deer.