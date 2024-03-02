Police shoot stabbing suspect in west Edmonton Friday night

A 36-year-old man was shot by police Friday night after a stabbing that left another man in serious condition.

Friday at around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to an assault outside a pub around Winterburn Road and 107 Avenue.

Police said the 36-year-old man reportedly stabbed another man before driving away in a truck.

A civilian followed the suspect, police said, and was reportedly rammed by the suspect's truck around 98A Avenue and 178 Street shortly after.

When police found the truck, officers said a "confrontation occurred" and an officer shot the man. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man who was stabbed sustained serious injuries.

No officers or civilians were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the actions of police in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the events is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.