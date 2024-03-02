EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police shoot stabbing suspect in west Edmonton Friday night

    An officer examines damage to a truck used by a suspect, wanted for a stabbing, who was shot by police in west Edmonton March 1, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) An officer examines damage to a truck used by a suspect, wanted for a stabbing, who was shot by police in west Edmonton March 1, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A 36-year-old man was shot by police Friday night after a stabbing that left another man in serious condition.

    Friday at around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to an assault outside a pub around Winterburn Road and 107 Avenue.

    Police said the 36-year-old man reportedly stabbed another man before driving away in a truck.

    A civilian followed the suspect, police said, and was reportedly rammed by the suspect's truck around 98A Avenue and 178 Street shortly after.

    When police found the truck, officers said a "confrontation occurred" and an officer shot the man. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The man who was stabbed sustained serious injuries.

    No officers or civilians were injured.

    The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the actions of police in relation to the shooting.

    Anyone with information about the events is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

    Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News