Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation

Mounties are searching for a vehicle connected to an early Monday morning police shooting east of Edmonton.

According to RCMP, officers were conducting patrols on Highway 16 at Highway 824 when they located a vehicle with a stolen license plate around 3:11 a.m.

Witnesses confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the incident unfolded at the Tempo Gas Station on Highway 16 near Ardrossan, Alta., and that investigators had cleared the scene by 9:30 a.m.

The vehicle, described by Mounties as a newer model white BMW, was pulled over. Police then instructed the occupants to exit the vehicle.

"An occupant pulled out and discharged what appeared to be a firearm at the officer - who then discharged their service weapon," RCMP said in a statement sent around 4 p.m.

The vehicle then fled the scene, police say. No injuries have been reported to police.

"A substantial number of resources were deployed to a large geographical area to provide supports and manage risk to the public throughout this investigation," Mounties added.

As of publication, the vehicle and occupants are still at large. There is no description of the people inside the vehicle, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.

"We are actively using every resource to locate the suspects and vehicle," said Cpl. Lacey Blair, RCMP spokesperson.

The vehicle's license plate is BKG 3370. Police are asking anyone who sees it not to approach and call 911 immediately.

In a statement, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says more information will be released "within the next few days."

Ardrossan is a hamlet within Strathcona County, around seven kilometres east of Sherwood Park.