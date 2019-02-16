One person was rushed to hospital Saturday morning following a collision on Whitemud Drive.

Police said a S.U.V lost control just before the Quesnell Bridge.

When the driver got out to check their vehicle’s damage, another vehicle slid into the motorist and stopped S.U.V.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The second driver also suffered minor injuries.

Police later warned the public it is best to remain in your vehicle after a crash to wait for help to arrive.

“Most people have cell phones, call for help,” said Sgt. J.C. McLeod of the major collisions investigations unit. “In a case like this here, you’re on a main roadway, speeds are not 50 kilometres an hour—they are much higher than that—and so you're taking risks by exiting your vehicle to check on things.”

Traffic was delayed for several hours while police investigated.