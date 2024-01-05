EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Poor road conditions cause several crashes in central Alberta: RCMP

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)

    RCMP asked drivers to avoid major central Alberta highways Friday morning due to poor road conditions and crashes.

    Mounties responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 near Range Road 45.

    Traffic was being redirected in both directions and RCMP said officers and emergency crews would be there for "several hours."

    Driving conditions are "very poor" on the QEII from the Highway 597 and Highway 2A intersection near Red Deer, RCMP said just before 9 a.m.

    Drivers were asked to stay away from the area until conditions improved.

