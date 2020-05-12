EDMONTON -- Wannabe green thumbs are being asked by the city to sign up for its expanding community garden space.

Applications for 350 slots will be open May 13 to 18.

The city is looking for applicants who are the lead of a community group or organization with members who are ready to garden, are located in priority neighbourhoods according to number of grocery stores and multi-family buildings, and which have space that is most logistical for maintenance.

Edmonton is adding 30 pop-up gardens throughout the city to help residents access fresh food.

To respect public health orders, planters will be distanced three metres apart with room for up to 15 people.

The planter boxes and soil are being provided by the city, which will also water the gardens twice a week.

Gardeners will be responsible for their own growing materials and tools and disinfecting supplies.

The pop-up gardens will be removed by the city in the fall, and will later be reviewed to be potentially brought back next year.

More information on the pilot project and sign up process can be found online.