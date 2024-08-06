Popular Jasper restaurant L&W destroyed by wildfires

The L&W Restaurant, a long-time Mediterranean staple in Jasper, was destroyed by wildfires that ravaged the town nearly two weeks ago.

The Jasper location had been in business since 1962 when the current owner's uncle outfitted the restaurant with a few tables and an ice cream machine.

"The L&W is actually just gone. There's not much left, just a couple of things that didn't melt," said L&W Restaurant owner George Hamplas. "The whole back of the restaurant is burnt away."

Hamplas stated the restaurant's original menu items used to be burgers, spaghetti and pizza and his family "added their own touch on them." The menu grew to add Greek dishes, eventually becoming one of the best spots to dine for tourists.

"My mom and my aunt, who are in the kitchens in both or one here and one in the other, they make a lot of the stuff home, just from scratch. It's comfort food," he added.

L&W has another location in Hinton, Alta., which opened in 1984. It has not been affected by the wildfires.

According to Hamplas, the Hinton location catered an event for first responders, feeding nearly 450 people. Hamplas said Jasper businesses continue to come together for the community, offering what they can to evacuees and first responders.

"One of the local businesses was collecting clothes and toys. I've just been giving out gift cards to whoever I can if someone needs a meal … I know I know Smitty's was offering free meals for Jasper evacuees."

Hamplas said that Jasper has a "sentimental place in people's hearts" and hopes that efforts for the Jasper recovery "gets expedited soon."