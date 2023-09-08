Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know

Edmonton Public Schools is expected to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon after it was revealed that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.

According to a letter from superintendent Darrel Robertson sent home to parents on Thursday, the exposure happened at Greenfield School in May and June.

Testing found there were low levels (one to five per cent) of asbestos in drywall compound on drywall that was cut and removed from several classrooms after flood damage from a burst pipe.

Asbestos is safe if undisturbed, but if disturbed during construction or remediation, the particles can be inhaled into the lungs.

As a result, there are strict protocols for dealing with asbestos removal.

According to the World Health Organization, the mineral is linked to a number of cancers, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, cancer of the larynx and ovary, and asbestosis (fibrosis of the lungs.)

"While the majority of our procedures were followed, the negative air pressure and containment we require in construction projects where asbestos-containing materials are present did not meet the division's standards," Robertson wrote.

"There is a possibility that low levels of asbestos-containing dust migrated into the hallway of the school across from the impacted classrooms between May 2 and May 9, and from June 5 to 6 when new drywall was being installed, which included trimming of the old drywall.

"While it’s not possible now to verify if the dust contained asbestos, out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying families."

The board is encouraging parents who have concerns to speak to their family doctor or pediatrician.

Before students returned to school this week, Robertson says the following cleaning procedures were implemented:

a complete clean of the ventilation system;

temporary walls have been put up to isolate the construction area;

a deep cleaning of the school;

all air filters (including HEPA filters) in the school have been replaced three times before students returned to school, including a filter change in early September;

the highest level of compatible MERV filters have been used in the mechanical system, and the filters were changed in June, August and September before students returned to school;

school air quality has been tested and is clear and will continue to be tested whenever work is being completed.

Robertson said repair work on the building is still underway, but will only take place on evenings and weekends when students are not present and will be completed by an independent contractor under the supervision of independent hazardous material consultants.

"The repair area is completely sealed off with negative air pressure. Negative air pressure means that the contractor will isolate the air system in the room by creating a vacuum effect within the areas under construction. This ensures the air will not flow outside of the contained space," Robertson wrote.

"Additionally, contractors can only access the space from an external door.

"The mechanical system between the school and the area of construction has been isolated, which means that the rest of the school and the area that is under construction do not share airflow."

The work is scheduled to take another month to complete.