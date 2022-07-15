Possible tornado in western Alberta

Environment and Canada meteorologists are currently tracking severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado 20 kilometres west of Cynthia.

Officials say Doppler radar shows a potential tornado moving east at 25 kilometres and hour. Communities in the path include Cynthia, Alberta.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Cynthia is about 170 kilometres west of Edmonton.

POSSIBLE TORNADO ALERT, 7:50PM: a rotating severe thunderstorm near Cynthia could be producing a tornado. If you are in this area, seek shelter immediately. If you are on the highway, shelter in a ditch or ravine. Follow @AB_EmergAlert for updates. #abstorm https://t.co/8BwRIw4Ox6 — Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) July 16, 2022

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.