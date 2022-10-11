Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek "new advice on public health."

"I appreciate the work that Dr. Deena Hinshaw has done, but I think that we are in a new phase where we are now talking about treating coronavirus as endemic, as we do influenza," the premier said.

"(I will be) developing a new team of public health advisors."

Dr. Hinshaw is still employed, Smith added.

More details to come…