Pride flag stolen from St. Albert home

St. Albert RCMP are searching for the person who was caught on camera tearing down and stealing a Pride flag from a home in the Lacombe subdivision.

They approached the house at 2 p.m. on April 12 and rang the doorbell, police say.

"When no one came to the door, the unknown male proceeded to rip down the pride flag from the flagpole on the property and left with it," Mounties said in a news release on Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the male is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700, local police or Crime Stoppers.

He was described as having light-coloured skin and brown hair with an undercut. He was wearing glasses and a dark sweater or jacket with a paisley printed shirt and dark tie underneath.