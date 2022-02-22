Protesters, convoy head to Alberta Legislature ahead of throne speech, provincial budget

Protesters gathered outside of the Alberta Legislature Tuesday, as MLAs made their way back into the house ahead of a throne speech and new provincial budget.

Police also issued a traffic advisory as a convoy protest was expected to make its way through the city towards the legislature.

Some protesters were starting to gather around the grounds at noon, and CTV News Edmonton captured video of some protesters being told they were not allowed to gather immediately in front of the legislature building.

Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani was set to deliver a speech from the throne at 3 p.m.

"Routes that may be impacted include Anthony Henday Drive, Highway 16/Yellowhead Trail, Whitemud Drive, Gateway Blvd, Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the downtown core," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said in a news release.

EPS asked convoy organizers not to honk their horns or create excessive noise, warning that tickets will be written.

"We recognize that these demonstrations cause significant disruptions to traffic and create many concerns for residents and businesses; however, citizens are reminded that 911 should only be used in emergency situations," Sheppard added.

On Saturday, Edmonton police estimated that about 680 vehicles and 1,200 people were part of a march and convoy downtown. Many held Canadian flags and some signs read, "Free Canada!" and "Don't conform, don't comply."

This is a developing story and it will be updated throughout the day.