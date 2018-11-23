

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Protestors gathered at Edmonton’s The Ranch Roadhouse for two hours Friday night, chanting the names of two young men who died after leaving the bar.

Mohamed Abdi, 20, was asked to leave The Ranch Roadhouse Nov. 16. His body was found two days later in the lot of a nearby car dealership.

The bar’s management said they ensured he was in the care of a friend.

Edmonton police said his death was not considered suspicious.

Friday, strangers joined Abdi’s friends and family in rallying for The Ranch Roadhouse to close.

“Justice for Mo!” the crowd chanted at one point. At another point: “Tyler and Mo!”

A year ago, 18-year-old Tyler Emes died after leaving The Ranch Roadhouse alone.

Mackenzie Lelacheur said she was at the Friday night event for both of the young men.

“Their deaths were too early and so unfortunate.”

A petition calling for either the retraining of staff or the closure of The Ranch Roadhouse reached nearly 26,000 signatures Friday night.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission continues to investigate the circumstances of Abid’s death.