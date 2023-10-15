Edmonton

    • Protesters line 97 Street Sunday in support of Palestinians

    Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters formed a human chain along 97 Street, between 167 Avenue and 160 Avenue, on Sunday. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters formed a human chain along 97 Street, between 167 Avenue and 160 Avenue, on Sunday.

    A large pro-Palestinian demonstration lined 97 Street between 167 Avenue and 160 Avenue for several hours early Sunday evening.

    Hundreds of protesters lined up along the route around 4:30 p.m., carrying flags, signs and chanting.  

    Police said the protest was peaceful, but did encourage drivers to avoid the area for a few hours until the demonstration ended around 8 p.m. 

    The event was organized by the Canada Palestine Cultural Association. The group declined to speak with CTV News Edmonton.

    Similar rallies took place in Calgary and other Canadian cities on Sunday. They follow other recent protests and demonstrations from the Palestinian and Jewish communities over the Israel-Gaza war.  

    Israel formally declared war on Hamas (a designated terrorist organization in Canada) on Oct. 8, after Hamas launched a large-scale attack on civilian targets that killed an estimated 1,300 Israelis.

    Since the war began, Israeli air strikes have destroyed hundreds of homes in Gaza, which has also been shut off from food, water and medical supplies. 

    Saturday, Gaza's Health Ministry reported that more than 2,200 Palestinians had been killed, including 724 children.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond and The Associated Press

     

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News