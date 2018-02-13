The Alberta government rolled out an online tool as part of their response to a British Columbia government proposal aimed at the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The province unveiled their ‘Keep Canada Working’ website Tuesday – saying the page features online tools meant to “encourage Canadians to share their views” on the B.C. government’s proposal.

The page features an online petition, fact sheet and ways to get in touch with MLAs and MPs over the issue.

The online campaign is the latest move by the Alberta government in response to B.C.’s proposed second phase of regulations, which the government said were meant to “improve preparedness, response and recovery necessary to protect B.C.’s environment.”

The proposal by B.C.’s government stated they would seek feedback on five points, one of those was restricting increases in the transportation of diluted bitumen – a point the Alberta government quickly took issue with.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley quickly called the proposals “political game-playing” – in the days that followed, Notley suspended electricity purchase talks with B.C., and then announced the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission would halt the import of B.C. wine into the province, effective immediately.

Most recently, Notley announced a group had been created to respond to B.C.’s “unconstitutional attack.”

On Monday, Notley said the province would give B.C. and Ottawa some time to discuss the issue.

The Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion was given the green light by the federal government in November, 2016.