Province looks for feedback on potential Alberta pension plan before deciding on referendum
Feedback generated by an engagement panel formed by the Alberta government in the wake of news it is considering forming a provincial pension plan will determine whether the idea will go to a referendum, Premier Danielle Smith said Thursday.
"We want to hear what you believe," she said during a media conference formally releasing a report about the plan to pull out of the national Canada Pension Plan. "It’s your pension, so it’s your choice."
The UCP government has been exploring the idea of taking Alberta out of the national pension plan and forming its own a la Quebec's plan since a May 2020 Fair Deal Panel report recommended the province explore the idea to better assert itself within Confederation.
The panel reported that given Alberta's young population, a separate pension plan could be a multibillion-dollar net benefit. The panel recommended the idea be explored even though only 42 per cent of the respondents in its survey thought it was a good idea.
Nate Horner, Alberta's finance minister, said the report "is just the first step in our commitment to engage with Albertans on all their questions."
"We know that you'll have a lot of questions about a potential Alberta Pension Plan," he said Thursday. "Questions about portability, governance structure and who would make investment decisions to keep an APP stable, sustainable and as safe as the CPP."
Horner said agreements would be needed with both the CPP and the QPP for an Alberta pension plan to work like Quebec's.
"There would be full portability; it would mimic the QPP in that way," he said. "We would need reciprocal agreements with the CPP and the QPP and all of that math would be done whether you’re moving from Alberta elsewhere or from elsewhere to Alberta you would still receive one check but the combined information and benefit, that would be our expectation."
The report leaves University of Alberta economics professor Chetan Dave with a lot of questions, including what he calls "the main thing": "how that money is being invested so I can get a pension?"
Dave says details such as the legality of Alberta taking more than half of the CPP fund is another big question.
The third-party report says Alberta should get $334 billion, or 53 per cent of the national retirement savings program, if it leaves in 2027 following the required three-year notification period.
"By leaving a large fund like the CPP, you’re exposing yourself to non-diversification risk, so how are you compensating for that?" he asked rhetorically. "You’re relying a lot on future demographics and oil revenue and all this kind of stuff being on a very particular path ... Are we even sure that demographics and oil revenues are going to be on that path in the very long run? And if you’re 100 per cent sure, please show me the magic 8 ball which tells you what’s going to happen 20 years from now with certainty."
Over the next few months, Horner said the province will hold a series of town halls via telephone and will launch a public survey to collect feedback on the idea of considering the plan. Former Alberta Progressive Conservative finance minister Jim Dinning will oversee the panel seeking input and answering questions.
"We ask Albertans to read the report, look at the facts, participate in the discussions and then tell us what they think," said Dinning, also a former PC leadership hopeful.
The report estimates the price of setting up the Alberta plan to be between $100 million and $1 billion, depending on how much the province piggybacks on the CPP mechanisms.
The cost of implementing the investment arm of the Alberta plan would be another $75 million to $1.2 billion, again depending on how much the province taps into existing structures and expertise.
The future, says the report, suggests short-term windfalls tapering off as Alberta's population ages and reverts closer to the national mean.
The province would have to change legislation, amend employment laws that touch on the CPP and negotiate pension agreements for Albertans working elsewhere.
It would have to decide who runs the Alberta plan and what its goals would be: strict return on investment or, as in Quebec, whether investment managers would also consider investments that contribute to provincial economic development.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson and The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set to arrive in Ottawa for first visit since war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in the national capital for his first official visit to Canada since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Law firm awarded $4.5 million contract for David Johnston foreign interference probe
A Toronto-based law firm was awarded a nearly $4.5 million contract to work on former special rapporteur David Johnston's ill-fated foreign interference probe.
U.S., India talking about Canada murder, no 'special exemption': Biden adviser
The U.S. is in touch with Indians at high levels after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving India no 'special exemption' in the matter, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
B.C. First Nation research finds 158 child deaths at four facilities
An investigation into unmarked graves and missing children by British Columbia's Sto:lo Nation has revealed at least 158 deaths, most of them at an Indigenous hospital.
Is a 'no-tipping' policy ready to be adopted by Canadian restaurants?
As Canadians report their frustrations with 'out-of-control' tipping culture, some wonder whether it is time to remove the option to tip at restaurants and is it even possible amid rising food costs?
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
'I don't know when we'll go': Travel plans upended amid fraying Canada-India ties
Members of the Indo-Canadian community are reeling after the Indian government suspended visa services for citizens of Canada, upending travel plans for those set on visiting the country but now caught in the crossfire of a diplomatic blowup.
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
'Enough is enough': Calgary mother calls for increased transit security after son murdered
The death of Calgarian Tristan Anderson is prompting his family to push for changes to make CTrain and bus stations safer.
-
Family of senior mauled to death by dogs frustrated with court delays
Betty Ann Williams died after her neighbours' three large dogs got loose and attacked while she was gardening outside her home.
-
Major upgrades underway and staff housing secured at Lake Louise Ski Resort
Lake Louise Ski Resort isn’t letting the devastating fire that destroyed its employee lodging over the summer dampen excitement over the upcoming and future ski seasons with major upgrades underway.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades set lofty goals ahead of WHL opening weekend
There are just two sleeps until the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats kick off their regular season Saturday night in Regina.
-
A Saskatoon landlord tried to evict a woman for coming up $150 short on rent
The owners of a Saskatoon apartment building tried to evict a woman for coming up $150 short on rent, according to a report from the office of residential tenancies.
-
Financial insecurity gripping more Sask. residents
A new RBC survey suggests many Canadians face increasing financial uncertainty, as dwindling savings begin to hamper future financial security.
Regina
-
Three-vehicle crash between Pilot Butte and Balgonie claims 1 life, 3 others seriously injured: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead and three others were seriously injured after a three vehicle collision between Pilot Butte and Balgonie, RCMP said.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach Bernie Lynch testifies in his own sexual assault trial
Bernard “Bernie” Lynch claims he was out of province at the time he’s alleged to have sexually assaulted a 17-year-old hockey player in his Regina apartment.
-
'We turn that pain into power': Hundreds don red shoes in Regina to mark Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
A sea of red shoes: heels, flats and everything in between were worn at Pat Fiacco Plaza. The reason being much more than a simple fashion statement.
Atlantic
-
Cybersecurity Breach: MOVEit costs N.S. taxpayers more than $3 million; personal info from thousands still at risk
N.S. MOVEit cyber hack price tag $2.85 million for credit monitoring services alone.
-
Nova Scotia seeing the fastest growing rent prices in Canada
While the population in the Halifax-area grows, the number of rentals available is dwindling, leaving many paying prices for units that have never been seen in Nova Scotia’s history.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP street check apology needed, says minister who cites own experience
The RCMP's promise to apologize for street checks that targeted Black people is being welcomed by the new African Nova Scotian Affairs minister, but she says she is more interested in what it will mean for future police conduct.
Toronto
-
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
-
Free menstrual products to be offered in select Toronto food banks as part of new federal program
A new pilot program funded by the federal government will offer free menstrual products to low-income and marginalized communities as the cost of living continues to climb and more people across Canada are forced to make difficult choices between food and other essentials.
Montreal
-
More than 400 Que. students waiting to attend English school amid eligibility certificate backlog
Already three weeks into the school year, hundreds of students are still waiting on Quebec's education ministry to issue eligibility certificates to attend English school, according to a group representing English-language school boards in Quebec.
-
'I don't know when we'll go': Montrealer's travel plans upended amid fraying Canada-India ties
Until this week, Sukhwinder Dhillon was set on making his first trip back to India in years sometime in the next few months. “My father passed, and my brother passed,” said the 56-year-old Montrealer. “I want to go now.”
-
Kids exposed to crime and drug use at downtown Montreal daycare near homeless shelter, say parents
Parents at a daycare in downtown Montreal say they're worried about their children's safety because of rampant crime and drug use in the area. At CPE Le Petit Palais, interactions with the local homeless population are a daily occurrence.
Ottawa
-
breaking
breaking Andlauer officially the new owner of the Ottawa Senators
After months of competition and paperwork, the Ottawa Senators officially have a new owner.
-
Disgraced Orleans teacher found guilty of sex crimes against students
A former Ottawa high school teacher and basketball coach charged with sex crimes against young students was found guilty Thursday of multiple offences against four victims including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
-
Kingston, Ont. sisters charged with fraud for claiming Inuit status
Two sisters from Kingston and their adoptive mother have been charged by Iqaluit RCMP with two counts each of fraud over $5,000 following an investigation into allegations they falsely claimed to be Inuit in order to receive a benefit as adopted Inuit children through Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporation (NTI).
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony files for bankruptcy
It comes less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency.
-
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
WATCH
WATCH Wrestling competition prize fund becomes point of contention
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler turned down a shot at training with top pro wrestling talent because she didn't agree with how the prize fund was split among competitors.
Northern Ontario
-
MNRF investigating cheating allegations at northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Red light cameras about safety, not profit, Sudbury officials say
Red-light cameras in Sudbury have been busy in the last year catching drivers at different locations in the city.
-
Controversial Sudbury roads project was halted because of problems with the asphalt, investigation concludes
Sudbury’s auditor general is refuting allegations from a road resurfacing company that levelled several personal accusations against city staff that halted work on a project this summer.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba party leaders square off in live, hour-long televised debate
Manitoba's three main party leaders squared off over health care, the cost of living and other issues during a one-hour televised leaders debate.
-
Winnipeg police investigating city's 26th homicide of the year
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
-
Hundreds of Winnipeg students absent due to spread of 'misinformation', school division says
Hundreds of students in Winnipeg were absent Wednesday due to 'misinformation' and pressure in the community amid widespread protests and counterprotests over gender identity in the classroom, school officials say.
Vancouver
-
Victims' family angry after senior charged in double killing released on bail
A grieving family is outraged that the man accused in a double killing in Chilliwack last week is being released on bail.
-
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. First Nation research finds 158 child deaths at four facilities
An investigation into unmarked graves and missing children by British Columbia's Sto:lo Nation has revealed at least 158 deaths, most of them at an Indigenous hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo parents awarded $328K for loss of support after teen killed in crosswalk
The parents of a Nanaimo teenager who was struck in a crosswalk and later died in hospital have been awarded $327,635 after a B.C. Supreme Court judge recognized the Korean practice of hyodo, in which a child is expected to provide financial and domestic support to their parents.
-
Small plane crash injures 2 on Vancouver Island
Two people were airlifted to hospital with minor injuries after their small plane crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island. A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada tells CTV News the privately owned de Havilland Beaver aircraft "collided with the terrain" approximately 18 kilometres southwest of Campbell River.
-
B.C sheriff shortage leads to delays, cancellations of dozens of court hearings
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma is promising more money to fix a chronic shortage of sheriffs that has led to at least 86 court appearances being cancelled or delayed this year.