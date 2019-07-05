Debate on Bill 8, the Education Amendment Act, ended Friday morning, more than 36 hours after it began on Wednesday evening. It was the longest legislative sitting in Alberta's history.

The Opposition NDP was filibustering the legislation, saying it removes protections for LGBTQ2S+ students in the province.

The UCP government says the bill modernizes the school system and will continue to protect LGBTQ2S+ students. It rejected every NDP amendment.

The bill has now passed third reading in the Alberta Legislature.

Friday also marked the end of the spring session.

“This session ends today with cancelled jobs, lower wages, fewer teachers and a targeted attack by this government on the rights of LGBTQ youth,“ Opposition NDP House Leader Deron Bilous said Friday.

MLAs are now on a summer break, and will return to the legislature for the fall session on October 22.