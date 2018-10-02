The Alberta government announced it will take over authority for road tests for all types of driver’s licences throughout the province.

Alberta’s Transportation Minister Brian Mason and Service Alberta Minister Brian Malkinson made the announcement Tuesday at the legislature. The province will take over road testing on March 1, 2019.

Under the change, examiners will be government employees and fees for road tests will be standardized (scroll down to see a table), but tests will still be done through registry agents.

The province said Service Alberta receives, on average, seven complaints about driver examinations every weekday.

During tests, examiners will use tablets and GPS technology; the province said the addition will enhance accessibility. Recruitment and training for examiners will start in the fall of 2018.

At this time, 153 privatized driver examiners are working in Alberta.

Drivers looking to complete road tests will be able to schedule their tests online or in-person.

The system was privatized in 1993.