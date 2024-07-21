Province warns wildfire situation could worsen in coming days

The province is asking Albertans to stay vigilant as hot, dry weather drives fire behaviour.

Between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, 18 new wildfires started in Alberta's fire protection area. Of the 154 active wildfires late Sunday afternoon, 49 were out of control.

On Sunday, there were 7,500 people under an evacuation order, including residents of Fox Lake, John D'Or Prairie, Chipewyan Lake and Garden River.

The community of Janvier remained on an evacuation alert.

No new evacuation orders had been issued as of 4 p.m., but the province said more may be issued in coming days amid persistant hot, dry weather.

For the most up-to-date information on active alerts or orders, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert site or download the app.

Firefighters and support staff from Australia were scheduled to arrive in Alberta later Sunday to join more than 1,800 wildfire personnel already at work.

Since Jan. 1, 911 wildfires have burned more than 450,000 hectares.

More information on how to protect your home or your family during wildfire season, visit FireSmart Alberta or the Government of Alberta website.