EDMONTON -- Alberta is moving up Stage 2 of its relaunch strategy to Friday, June 12, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday.

"This decision is anchored in science and solid data," Kenney said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come. Original story follows…

Premier Jason Kenney will update Albertans on when Stage 2 of the province's relaunch strategy will take effect in a Tuesday news conference.

Alberta initiated Stage 1 of the strategy on May 14, starting with the reopening of some businesses and services.

Last week, the province said June 19 was its estimated date for Stage 2 as active COVID-19 infections continue to fall in the province.

Under Stage 2, additional businesses will be allowed to reopen as long as two-metre physical distancing is observed, including:

Potential reopening of K-12 schools

Libraries

Additional surgeries

Health services like acupuncture, massage therapy

Personal services like manicures, pedicures and tanning

Larger gatherings in some situations

Movie theatres and theatres

Stage 2 does not include the reopening of nightclubs, gyms, pools or rec centres, while festivals and major sportings events will also not be permitted until Stage 3.

Alberta's active COVID-19 case count was 355 infections as of Monday, with 44 people in hospital including six in ICUs.

There have been 7,202 cases of the disease in Alberta since the pandemic began.

Kenney will speak alongside Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at 12:30 p.m. Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.