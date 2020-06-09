EDMONTON -- Alberta is moving onto Stage 2 of its economic relaunch this upcoming Friday, allowing Albertans more freedoms as the province continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Stage 1 saw Albertans return to restaurants, cafes and bars, and have access to services such as haircuts and dentistry.

That list gets much bigger in Stage 2, including the reintroduction of massage therapy, gyms and movie theatres.

CTV News Edmonton has put together a full list of services reopening on Friday, June 12.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

More surgeries

Massages

Acupuncture

Reflexology

PERSONAL SERVICES

Esthetics

Cosmetics

Skin and body treatments

Manicures

Pedicures

Waxing

Facial treatments

Tanning beds

FITNESS

Gyms

Recreation centres

Fitness studios

Arenas

Sports teams will be allowed to play in "mini leagues" as part of region-only cohorts of up to 50 players

ENTERTAINMENTAND RECREATION

Movie theatres

Libraries

Community halls

Pools

Casinos

Bingo halls

Instrumental concerts

Arcades and video lottery terminals

GATHERINGS AND COHORTS

Indoor social gatherings have increased from 15 to 50 people, while outdoor social gatherings have gone from 50 to 100 people.

The province also lifted the 50 per cent capacity cap at restaurants, bars, cafes, casinos and wordship gatherings, but physical distancing must still be practiced.

Households can now grow their close contact interactions with other households to a maximum of 15 people.

STILL NOT APPROVED

Stage 2 will not see K-12 students returning to regular classes, vocal concerts, major festivals and concerts, sporting events, nightclubs, amusement parks and Hookah lounges.

K-12 classes are scheduled to resume in September; however, students can request diploma exams or summer school.

Non-essential travel outside of Alberta is not recommended until Stage 3 of the relaunch strategy.