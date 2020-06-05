EDMONTON -- Over the second month of Alberta’s economic shutdown, unemployment rose to 15.5 per cent according to Statistics Canada.

While 26,800 full-time jobs were lost last month, there was a net gain with the creation of some 55,000 part-time positions.

In Edmonton, the unemployment rate grew 3.6 points from the 10 per cent it sat at in April, which had also seen an increase from 7.9 per cent in March.

Alberta’s capital city lost a total of 48,200 jobs in May.

Calgary, too, saw a decrease of 33,900 positions. Its unemployment rate sits just below Edmonton’s at 13.4 per cent in May, up from 10.8 per cent in April.

Alberta’s unemployment levels are the second-highest across the country.

The province sits .8 per cent below Newfoundland’s 16.3 per cent.

Canada’s most recent 13.7 per cent toppled the previous record of 13.1 per cent set in December 1982.

Over a year, the difference is nearly 350,000 fewer jobs in Alberta than there were May 2019: 267,400 fewer full-time jobs, and 82,300 fewer part-time positions.

Last year, Alberta’s unemployment rate had been 8.8 per cent.

The provincial government has promised its economic recovery plan would begin with the "pedal to the metal"later this month, focused on key industries.