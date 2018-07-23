The woman accused of ramming a vehicle into another woman, and the side of a restaurant appeared in court, and is now facing more charges, and a psychological assessment.

Donna Elder, 60, appeared in an Edmonton courtroom Monday morning. She’s now facing charges of attempted murder and dangerous driving causing bodily harm, in addition to a charge of aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, July 18, police said Elder was driving an SUV that hit an 85-year-old woman outside a west Edmonton KFC, before driving through a window and wall of the restaurant.

The 85-year-old Katherine Triplett was taken to hospital with life-threatening injurieswhere she remains in stable condition. Police say the two women are known to each other.

Also in court on Monday, the Crown said in a preliminary appearance before a Justice of the Peace, Elder had appeared confused, and unable to understand what was going on in court.

The accused gave her legal team permission to access her health records while a doctor assesses her mental state.

Elder remains in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

