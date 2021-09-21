Publication ban lifted on Edmonton teacher convicted of sexual assault, sexual interference

Edmonton -

A Court of Queen's Bench justice has overturned a publication ban on the identity of an Edmonton teacher convicted of sexual assault and sexual interference of a 15-year-old male former student.

Alyssa Tungul, 30, was found guilty in July but Justice Susan Bercov initially issued a publication ban on her identity.

On Tuesday, Bercov reversed that ban after appeals from multiple media outlets.

Tungul's name had already been publicized after she was charged in July of 2019.

The student is now 20 years old and his identity remains under a publication ban.

Tungul was his music teacher in junior high and maintained a relationship with him after he graduated into high school, court heard.

At trial, both the student and Tungul testified that they had sexual encounters but disagreed on who prompted those meetings and how often they happened. She admitted to having sex with him in the basement of his cousin's house, but said he forced himself on her. The student told court the sex was consensual.

Bercov described the relationship as "inappropriate" and "improper."

"It is possible, even likely that this was developing or developed into an improper sexual relationship," Bercov ruled.

Tungul had pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and unlawful touching of a person under the age of 16.

Sentencing is set for November 12.