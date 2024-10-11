Pumpkins, frights and Thanksgiving delights: Ways to save and spend time this long-weekend in Edmonton
Are you looking for a way to get out of the house this Thanksgiving weekend? If so, there are multiple fall-themed events to help pass the time and enjoy the outdoors while Edmonton is still seeing those double-digit highs.
The family-friendly Pumpkins after Dark has been set up in Borden Park until Halloween, with more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to peruse. Eight start times are available. Adult tickets are $28, youth tickets are $19, and kids three and under are free.
Prairie Gardens will have a haunted pumpkin festival Saturday to Monday. The event includes access to the pumpkin patch, sunflower maze, petting farm and a self-guided u-pick veggie tour. Admission starts at $24, with kids two and under free. Tickets are $5 less online.
An overhead picture of Prairie Gardens Adventure Farm near Bon Accord, Alta. (CTV News Edmonton).
Dark at Fort Edmonton Park will be offering several spooky-season experiences until Nov. 2. You can escape a menacing jokester, visit a sinister farm or brave an encounter with demons. The event is recommended for ages 14 and up. General admission is $50.
The Edmonton corn maze will remain open until Oct. 27. Tickets start at $14 for youth, with kids three and under free. Other family-friendly farm activities available for an extra cost include tractor rides, spud guns and mini golf.
The northern lights (aurora borealis) make an appearance over a home near Cremona, Alta., on Oct. 7, 2024. Auroras are the result of disturbances in the Earth's magnetosphere caused by the solar wind. (Jeff McIntosh)Stargazers can take in the night sky over Elk Island National Park Saturday and Sunday for Gateway to the Stars. The event offers cultural stories about the sky, led by an expert park interpreter, as well as teachings on how to use a star chart and constellations for navigation. Admission to the park is free for youth 17 and under. Adult admission is $9.
Love in a Dangerous Time, a free touring pop-up exhibition, will be open at the John L. Haar Library at MacEwan University on Friday as part of Edmonton Queer History Month. It will run until the end of the month.
Hockey fans can catch the Edmonton Oilers at home both Saturday and Sunday, when they play the Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames.
How to skip the dishes without Skip the Dishes
If you'd like to take it easy this Thanksgiving, some Edmonton restaurants are offering pick-up holiday meals – allowing you to spend more time digesting and less time on the dishes.
Edmonton Freson Bros. has four-person locally sourced turkey dinner boxes (with classic pumpkin pie) for pickup for $60. As of Friday, the Glenora location was already sold out. Meals can be ordered on the Freson Bros. website.
The Western Sandwich Company is offering a thanksgiving meal with assorted macarons for dessert. Whole turkey dinners for six cost $229, white half-turkey dinners (for three) are $119. Ordering information can be found on the company's Facebook page.
Two different sized dinners are available from The Westin Edmonton, and include a choice of pumpkin cheesecake or sticky toffee pudding for dessert. Meals start at $325 for four to six people, and $435 for eight to 10. More information can be found on the Westin's Instagram page.
Other restaurants will be offering dine-in holiday meal deals. You can find a list here.
'We've been here before': Trudeau says Canada will prioritize interests in potential U.S. trade renegotiation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that if the next U.S. president re-opens trade negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada will prioritize its own interests.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
BREAKING Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed two people.
Former public safety minister didn't know about delayed spy warrant, he tells inquiry
Former public safety minister Bill Blair denies having any knowledge about delays in approving a spy service warrant in 2021 that may have included references to people in his own government.
'It went horribly wrong': DNA analysis sheds light on lost Arctic expedition's grisly end
Archaeologists have identified the cannibalized remains of a senior officer who perished during an ill-fated 19th century Arctic expedition, offering insight into its lost crew's tragic and grisly final days.
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
Partial remains of British climber believed found 100 years after Everest ascent
The partial remains of a British mountaineer who might -- or might not -- have been one of the first two people to climb Mount Everest are believed to have been found a century after their ascent of the world's highest peak, according to an expedition led by National Geographic.
Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a 'mini miracle'
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
