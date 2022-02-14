'Puppy love' Valentine's event connects service dogs with charity donors

A local charity brought out two of its cutest ambassadors to spread some love on Valentine's Day, while raising money for its cause.

Knut and Flex, from Dogs with Wings, spent a few hours at Londonderry Mall Monday for the Puppy Love Polaroids event.

Shoppers could buy a picture with a pup for $5 and the charity was also selling candy grams.

"What's not to love? Puppies on Valentine's Day, it's pretty perfect," said Emily Hendsbee from Dogs With Wings.

The charity provides service dogs to people who are visually impaired, people who are in a wheelchair, and children with autism.

Dogs With Wings celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021.

"Our dogs make a huge difference in the lives and the independence of our clients and the integration of them into society and just providing them with that support and companionship," Hendsbee said.

More information about what the society does and how people can help is available online.