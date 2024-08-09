Raft racing, festivals, and sporting events: Here's what's happening this weekend in Edmonton

If there's one thing that can be said about Edmonton during the summer it's that this city knows how to have a good time.

With plenty of events happening throughout the city accompanied by sunny skies in the forecast, there's no reason to not enjoy the outdoors and savour the summer while it lasts.

Here's what's happening over the weekend in the city:

Edmonton Folk Music Festival 2024

Edmonton Folk Music Festival is hitting the stage at Gallagher Park for another edition as one of the city's most popular music festivals. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Black Pumas, Blue Rodeo and Rhiannon Giddens are among the 60 musicians set to perform at the hill throughout the weekend. Tickets for the festival are sold out.

When: Aug. 8 to 11

Where: Gallagher Park, 9411 - 97 Ave. NW, Edmonton

Admission: $42 and up

Cariwest Festival

The Cariwest parade in Edmonton on Aug. 12, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)One of Edmonton's most colourful and vibrant festivals is also looking to make some noise this weekend. Cariwest Festival offers Caribbean music, cuisine, costumes and culture throughout the weekend starting with a Friday Night Extravaganza with music provided by DK Ruffwine and ShermanHype. On Saturday, a parade will go from 107 Street and Jasper Avenue and travel to Sir Winston Churchill Square for more planned festivities.

When: Aug. 9 to 11

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Downtown Edmonton

Admission: Free

Youth Day Edmonton 2024

In its 13th year running, Youth Day Edmonton 2024 is a free event with fun activities planned for the whole family. Bouncy castles, free food, face painting, a live DJ, special guest appearances and prizes to be won. There is free parking available, an outdoor movie screening at 9 p.m. and fireworks display at 10 p.m.

When: Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Castle Downs Park Pavilion at 11524 153 Ave. NW

Admission: Free

Sourdough Raft Race

Participants race their rafts down the North Saskatchewan River during the Sourdough Raft Race in an undated file photo. (Source: Sourdough Raft Race)The 65th Annual Sourdough Raft Race will see participants build and race their rafts on the North Saskatchewan River. Prizes will be given to rafts with the most innovative design, most sustained damage or sunken raft, best new entry and the Sourdough Raft River Festival Admiral will pick their top choice of best crew and craft for the Admiral's Choice Award. A pancake breakfast will be available to participants and spectators attending the event.

When: Aug. 11

Where: Terwilligar Park, 16354 Rabbit Hill Rd. NW

Admission: Free to spectate, $2 with the pancake breakfast

Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions

The Edmonton Elks will face the BC Lions after breaking an eleven-game losing streak. The Elks are sitting at a 1-7 record in 2024 with the Lions having a 5-3 record this year. It will also be Country Day at Commonwealth Stadium and guests are encouraged to deck themselves out in Wranglers, plaid, cowboy hat and boots. Tickets for the game are available here.

When: Aug. 11

Where: Commonwealth Stadium, 11000 Stadium Rd.

Admission: $20 to $250 plus fees

Dirt Track Racing Series

An undated file photo of a 600 Mini Sprint vehicle racing on a dirt track at the RAD Torque Raceway. (Courtesy: RAD Torque Raceway)Allwest PowerSports returns to the RAD Torque Raceway for dirt racing action. The Dirt Track Racing Series will take place over two days and will offer plenty of different races taking place at the racetrack. Free parking is available.

When: Aug. 9 to 10

Where: RAD Torque Raceway, 50342 Range Rd. 253, Leduc County

Admission: Youth - $13, Adult - $20

Rock’n August

Back for its 28th year, Rock'n August is revving up excitement in St. Albert this weekend. As a proud supporter for diabetes research, the event will feature classic cars, music and a drive around town at various locations for all to appreciate. A schedule is available here.

When: Aug. 6 to 10

Where: St. Albert

Admission: Free

Clareview Skateboard Skillsfest

An undated file photo of a skateboarder performing a trick. (Courtesy: Zachary DeBottis/pexels.com)Skateboarding fans are invited to showcase their skills with a 90-second run at the Clareview Skatepark. The event features lessons and demonstrations from a local skateboard shop, prizes for participants and spectators and light refreshments. City Councillor Aaron Paquette will be in attendance.

When: Aug. 10 from 2p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Clareview Skatepark, Clareview Community Recreation Centre, 3804 139 Ave.

Admission: Free

Gatsby Boat Party

Experience life in the 1920s with a Great Gatsby-themed boat party. Guests can expect dancing, drinks and special entertainment from the House of Hush Burlesque for a night of 18+ fun. Barbecue is available for purchase and parking is free. Tickets are available through the link.

When: Aug. 10, boarding starts at 9 p.m.

Where: Edmonton Riverboat, 9734 98 Ave. NW

Admission: Free

Alberta Avenue Night Market

Promotional image for the Alberta Avenue Night Market. (Courtesy: Alberta Avenue Business Association)The Alberta Avenue Night Market kicks off Friday night with vendors and entertainment. The family-friendly event will be full of locally-made goods, music and food for a few Fridays in August.

When: Aug. 9, 16 and 30

Where: Different location each night, schedule available here

Admission: Free