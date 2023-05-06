Rally held for Indigenous young man kicked in head by Edmonton police officer

People gather and take part in a protest for Pacey Dumas an Indigenous teen who was kicked in the head by a police officer in 2020, in Edmonton Alberta on Saturday May 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. People gather and take part in a protest for Pacey Dumas an Indigenous teen who was kicked in the head by a police officer in 2020, in Edmonton Alberta on Saturday May 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

A COVID legacy? When doctors say we should still be masking up

Infectious diseases specialists are hoping the practice of masking, which emerged in this country as a response to the pandemic, will continue at certain times and in certain places to help reduce the spread of not only COVID-19, but influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as well.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island