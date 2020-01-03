EDMONTON -- Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are no longer on scene at the Southfort Ridge neighbourhood, where they were called for an 'unspecified threat.'

Residents were allowed to go back to their homes at 7:30 p.m., RCMP said and thanked community members for their patience.

Earlier in the day, police said the area had been contained and RCMP members asked residents to avoid the area until the situation had been resolved.

Residents in the area told CTV News Edmonton Red Canyon Way was blocked as a result of the investigation. They also noted that RCMP officers were carrying assault rifles.

Police did not offer any more details on the event that prompted their response.

"The matter remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time," a statement from Fort Saskatchewan RCMP read.