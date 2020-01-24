EDMONTON -- The RCMP are investigating a man's claims that his father was involved in the murder of Amber Tuccaro and several other missing persons and homicides in Alberta.

In the statement, police said they had investigated the allegations, and determined that many of the cases provided by the man have already been solved.

They are concerned that erroneous information could negatively impact the wellbeing of the families.

Tuccaro went missing from the Edmonton area in 2010. Her skeletal remains were found on a rural property near Leduc in 2012.

Her murder is still under investigation.

In 2019, police made a public apology for their handling of the case.