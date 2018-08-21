St. Albert RCMP are searching for the man that robbed a bank with a handgun Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the Scotiabank on Hebert Road at approximately 12 p.m.

Officers were told the man entered the bank with a black handgun, demanded money, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, RCMP said.

The man is in his 20s, black and approximately 180 centimetres (5’11”) tall, police said. He has dark eyes, a short, black afro and beard stubble.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.