

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police have opened an investigation after receiving a complaint that a couple was engaged in sex acts in front of other train passengers.

RCMP removed two people from a Via Rail train in Jasper on Jan. 5 at 1 p.m.

Via Rail Police had called RCMP about a 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman who had allegedly caused a disturbance and engaged in indecent sexual acts while on the train.

Jasper and Clearwater RCMP, as well as Via Rail Police, are investigating.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.