RCMP Major Crimes investigating after man found dead east of Beaumont Friday morning

A man was found dead in a vehicle in Strathcona County east of Beaumont Friday morning.

RCMP were called about a dead person near Range Road 213 and Township Road 510 in Sherwood Park around 9:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the man dead inside a white Ford F-150 truck.

The death is believed to be suspicious and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

Officers are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area involving a white Ford F-150 on Friday morning to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-476-7741.