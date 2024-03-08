EDMONTON
    • RCMP officer charged with assault of suspected thief during Drayton Valley wildfire evacuation

    RCMP block the northeast entrance into Drayton Valley, Alta., on May 5, 2023, the day after the town was evacuated because of a wildfire. RCMP block the northeast entrance into Drayton Valley, Alta., on May 5, 2023, the day after the town was evacuated because of a wildfire.
    When wildfires forced the evacuation of Drayton Valley in 2023, RCMP kept an eye on a "small group of known offenders" they believed were stealing from the area.

    The investigation led officers to recover stolen vehicles, an ATV and a truck canopy.

    RCMP arrested and charged three repeat offenders with various crimes.

    The driver of one of the stolen vehicles, a Chevrolet Silverado, fled police on May 9, 2023, and rolled in the ditch near Breton.

    Police said the suspect was arrested and taken to hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash.

    Later, police say "concerns were raised about the conduct" of one of the officers involved.

    The police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), was contacted, but RCMP said it was told the incident was out of ASIRT's scope. RCMP were advised to investigate themselves.

    On March 1, RCMP charged Cpl. Bruce Lussier, 42, with assault causing bodily harm.

    Cpl. Lussier has been placed on administrative duties. His next court date is April 10 in Breton.

