Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP release list of Humboldt Broncos members killed in crash
Members of the hockey community took to social media to send their condolences and offer support to the families of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. (Facebook/Amy Dilbeck)
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 5:13PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 8, 2018 5:16PM MDT
Saskatchewan RCMP released the list of Humboldt Broncos members killed in Friday night’s crash.
Ten players and five personnel members died after their bus was struck by a tractor-trailer when the team was headed to a playoff game in Nipawin, SK.
Players:
- Jaxon Joseph, 20, St. Albert, AB
- Logan Hunter, 18, St. Albert, AB
- Stephen Wack, 21, St. Albert, AB
- Connor Lukan, 21, Slave Lake, AB
- Logan Boulet, 21, Lethbridge, AB
- Adam Herold, 16, Montmartre, SK
- Evan Thomas, 18, Saskatoon, SK
- Jacob Leicht, 19, Humboldt, SK
- Logan Schatz, 20, Allan, SK
- Xavier Labelle, 18, Saskatoon, SK
Team Personnel:
- Brody Hinz, 18, Humboldt, SK
- Darcy Haugan, 42, Humboldt, SK
- Glen Doerksen, 59, Carrot River, SK
- Mark Cross, 27, Strasbourg, SK
- Tyler Bieber, 29, Humboldt, SK
There were 29 people on the bus. The 14 remaining team members were taken to the hospital, and one of them has been released.