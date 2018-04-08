Saskatchewan RCMP released the list of Humboldt Broncos members killed in Friday night’s crash.

Ten players and five personnel members died after their bus was struck by a tractor-trailer when the team was headed to a playoff game in Nipawin, SK.

Players:

  • Jaxon Joseph, 20, St. Albert, AB
  • Logan Hunter, 18, St. Albert, AB
  • Stephen Wack, 21, St. Albert, AB
  • Connor Lukan, 21, Slave Lake, AB
  • Logan Boulet, 21, Lethbridge, AB
  • Adam Herold, 16, Montmartre, SK
  • Evan Thomas, 18, Saskatoon, SK
  • Jacob Leicht, 19, Humboldt, SK
  • Logan Schatz, 20, Allan, SK
  • Xavier Labelle, 18, Saskatoon, SK

Team Personnel:

  • Brody Hinz, 18, Humboldt, SK
  • Darcy Haugan, 42, Humboldt, SK
  • Glen Doerksen, 59, Carrot River, SK
  • Mark Cross, 27, Strasbourg, SK
  • Tyler Bieber, 29, Humboldt, SK

There were 29 people on the bus. The 14 remaining team members were taken to the hospital, and one of them has been released.