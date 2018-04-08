Saskatchewan RCMP released the list of Humboldt Broncos members killed in Friday night’s crash.

Ten players and five personnel members died after their bus was struck by a tractor-trailer when the team was headed to a playoff game in Nipawin, SK.

Players:

Jaxon Joseph, 20, St. Albert, AB

Logan Hunter, 18, St. Albert, AB

Stephen Wack, 21, St. Albert, AB

Connor Lukan, 21, Slave Lake, AB

Logan Boulet, 21, Lethbridge, AB

Adam Herold, 16, Montmartre, SK

Evan Thomas, 18, Saskatoon, SK

Jacob Leicht, 19, Humboldt, SK

Logan Schatz, 20, Allan, SK

Xavier Labelle, 18, Saskatoon, SK

Team Personnel:

Brody Hinz, 18, Humboldt, SK

Darcy Haugan, 42, Humboldt, SK

Glen Doerksen, 59, Carrot River, SK

Mark Cross, 27, Strasbourg, SK

Tyler Bieber, 29, Humboldt, SK

There were 29 people on the bus. The 14 remaining team members were taken to the hospital, and one of them has been released.