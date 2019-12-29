EDMONTON -- Killam RCMP are looking for a pickup truck that fled a traffic stop and rammed a police vehicle multiple times.

At approximately 3:15 Sunday morning Mounties received a call about suspicious vehicles in Galahad, Alta.

Patrols were made to locate the vehicles and one was soon found on Township Road 410 and Range Road 125.

Police tried to do a traffic stop, however, the truck fled.

A short time later the truck was located again and police tried to stop it. That’s when the vehicle rammed the RCMP truck two times, leaving the vehicle inoperable.

The truck is described as:

Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500

Black or dark blue

Lots of chrome on the truck, with “RAM” in chrome on the tailgate

Will have sustained severe front end damage, with some damage to the rear as well

RCMP later released a photo of the vehicle suspected to be involved.

Anyone with information about the truck is asked to call Killam RCMP at 780-385-3502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.