EDMONTON -- Mounties are searching for a man last seen boating Wednesday night on Lesser Slave Lake in northern Alberta.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, police received a call of a missing person and are seeking Leard Robertson, 58, from Slave Lake.

Police are leading ground and water searches after finding his boat unoccupied.

Mounties are asking anyone near Lesser Slave Lake to keep an eye out for any signs of Robertson.

He's described as six-feet tall, weighing about 230 pounds with brown hair.