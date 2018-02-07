A day after Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced the AGLC would stop importing B.C. wines, experts on both sides of the border were weighing in.

On Tuesday, Notley announced the AGLC would immediately halt imports of B.C. wine.

The move is one of the province’s responses to the B.C. government’s proposed second phase of regulations for the transport of oil, seeking feedback on five points. One of those points included restricting the increase in the transport of diluted bitumen.

Notley said in 2017, 17.2 million bottles, or more than 1.4 million cases of wine were imported into Alberta from B.C., about $70 million of that went to B.C. wineries.

The halt on imports would also include direct-to-consumer sales.

“I’m also encouraging all Albertans, the next time you’re thinking of ordering a glass of wine, think of our energy workers, think of your neighbours, think of our community, think about our province and maybe choose some terrific Alberta craft beer instead,” Notley said Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the B.C. Wine Institute said the organization was shocked by the move.

“This completely came out of left field, we were looking south to the U.S. market and the NAFTA negotiation,” Miles Prodan with the B.C. Wine Institute said. “Quite frankly, this is something we expected to come from Trump, not from the Alberta government by any stretch.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan also reacted, saying: “I urge Alberta to step back from this threatening position…we stand with B.C. wine producers and will respond to the unfair trade actions announced.”